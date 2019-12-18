House votes to amend constitution to pick judges by district

Breaking News
by: MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Majority Republicans in the state House are taking the first step to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution so that appeals court judges would be elected by district rather than statewide.

The House voted 102 to 95 on Wednesday for the proposal that would have lawmakers draw the district lines for Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts.

In order to be enacted, it must still pass the Senate, then be approved by both chambers in the next session, before going to voters as a referendum.

All Democrats voted no, joined by four Republicans.

