House votes to increase highway protections for pedestrians, cyclists

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has passed legislation to toughen penalties when careless drivers injure or kill pedestrians, bicyclists and horseback riders.

House Bill 1536 was sent to the Senate this week by a vote of 191-4.

The proposal by Rep. Brett Miller (R-Lancaster) defines “vulnerable highway users” as pedestrians and people on bicycles, animals, animal-drawn carriages, scooters, and wheelchairs. The bill sets higher fines and license suspensions when those people are struck by a careless driver.

“Pennsylvania’s highways have a high percentage of users who are not riding in vehicles that serve as steel cages with airbags and seatbelts,” Miller said in a statement. “We’ve all seen reports of the horrific tragedies that can result when these people are hit by a careless driver who is operating what is essentially a 4,000-pound projectile.”

Additionally, the legislation extends the law that requires drivers to allow four feet of clearance when overtaking bicycles.