House votes to make agencies post agendas before meetings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania House is voting to force public agencies to post agendas on their websites a day before meetings when they’ll be voted on.

State representatives voted unanimously on Tuesday for the proposed amendments to the state Sunshine Act.

Officials wouldn’t be able to vote on anything that’s not on the posted agenda, except when an emergency arises that threatens life or property or an issue is considered extremely minor and doesn’t involve spending money.

Items could also be added to agendas during meetings by a majority vote. It’s being sent to the state Senate for its consideration.

