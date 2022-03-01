(WHTM) — It is that time of the year for Pennsylvanians to head outside and help prevent those pesky spotted lanternflies. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture asks anyone who spots eggs forming, to kill them before they have the opportunity to hatch this upcoming spring.

Lanternfly eggs contain 30 to 50 bugs and are covered with a mud-like gray substance, which cracks over time and looks like mortar. They are commonly found on trees, outdoor furniture and have a real taste for grapes.

“We need that wine, we need the dollars the wine brings in and we need to enjoy being outdoors and enjoy the quality of life here in Central Pennsylvania,” said Shannon Powers, press secretary for the agriculture department.

The best way to scrape off these pests is to use a garden spade or pocket knife, then, smear the eggs to make sure they are destroyed.