How Pennsylvanians can prepare their house for the cold months ahead, according to PPL

(WHTM) — The nice weather is holding on, but PPL Electric Utilities says right now is the perfect time to winterize your house before it gets too cold. The heat in your house can make up to 42% of your energy bill.

Experts suggest Pennsylvanians schedule services for their furnace and replacing or cleaning filters as needed. Plus, remove window air conditioning units and ensure both windows and doors are sealed so cold air is not invited in. Homeowners can also reverse their ceiling fan direction to clockwise and lower its speed in order to push warm air back toward occupied space.

“1% of your bill equals one degree, so if you lower your thermostat by one degree you can save up to 1% on your bill,” Maggie Sheely, PPL regional affairs director, said.

One more tip? Don’t open the oven while cooking. Instead, look through the window. It can make the temperature drop by 25 degrees, making the oven work harder and use more energy.

