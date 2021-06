(WHTM) — Temporary changes were made to Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law during the pandemic, but they could become permanent.

The State House approved a bill to allow dispensaries to give patients a three-month supply at a time rather than just a one-month supply. Curbside pickups would also continue under the bill.

For growers and processors, the bill would allow them the use of pesticides and to use motion detector security systems.

The bill will no head to the Senate for consideration.