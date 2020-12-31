State police charge Second-grade Gettysburg teacher with sexual abuse of a child

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A second-grade teacher for the Gettysburg School District was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual abuse of a child, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Vincent Marfia was arrested for Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Indecent Assault, and Corruption of Minors. PSP believes the abuse occurred when the child was between 10 and 14-years-old.

Due to Marfia’s position within the school district, the Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to call the Pennsylvania State Police if they have information.