Hundreds rally for the rights of child sex abuse survivors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A rally is set to take place at the State Capitol as part of the ongoing fight for the rights of child sex abuse survivors.

Hundreds of survivors and advocates are expected to gather to make their voices heard.

Monday’s event is the “Rally for a Window” and it aims to bring justice for hundreds of survivors of child sex abuse in Pennsylvania.

The group United Front will join with lawmakers to host survivors and advocates on the capitol steps to urge Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward and members of the state senate to bring House Bill 951 or similar legislation to the Senate floor quickly as the legislature reconvenes from recess.

House Bill 951 would create a two-year civil liability window for child sex abuse survivors to take their abusers to court. The bill recently passed on both sides of the house.

Voters were supposed to see a question surrounding this subject on the ballot in next month’s primary and there was to be a proposed state constitutional amendment allowing lawsuits over decades-old claims, but the amendment wasn’t advertised as required so the question will not appear on the ballot.

A moment of silence will be held during the rally to remember child sex abuse survivors who have passed away without the opportunity to have a chance at justice.