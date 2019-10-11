Hunters, anglers warned of online license-buying scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania is warning anglers and hunters to be careful when purchasing their licenses online.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Pennsylvania Game Commission said there have been several recent reports of people who paid for licenses through a website not affiliated with either agency and then never received a license.

Officials say the look-a-like websites mimic the agencies’ branding. They said one imposter website offers to “broker” or “simplify” the purchase of a license for an added fee, in some cases up to $50.

Customers are asked to provide personal information, including their social security number and payment information to complete the online transaction.

Online purchases of hunting and fishing licenses should be done through the agencies’ online portal, The Outdoor Shop, or in-person from a license issuing agent.

