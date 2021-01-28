HuntFishPA offers PA hunters and fishers new recreational licensing platform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania hunters and fishers have a new and improved way to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, launch permits, boat registration renewals, lotteries, draws, and permits – on any device, at any time.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced Thursday, the launch of HuntFishPA.

The platform offers Harvest Reporting, 24/7 call center support, and a seamless transition for license holders who previously used the PALS system.

“During a time when so many Pennsylvanians are enjoying the great outdoors, the launch of this new and improved system ensures that getting your required licenses is as simple and convenient as possible,” said Tim Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. “We think users will appreciate the modern look and features we have included to make the purchase of your licenses fast and easy, so you can spend more time out on the water or in the woods.”

Visitors to HuntFishPA will also discover features like personalized dashboards, autorenewal for fishing licenses, and the ability to report game and furbearer harvests as required.

Prior users of the PALS system will simply need to log in as they’ve done in the past with existing credentials. All profile, license, and past purchase information has been transferred to HuntFishPA.

For customers who prefer to purchase hunting and fishing licenses in person, the HuntFishPA platform is available at 750 issuing agent locations, including bait shops, convenience stores, sporting goods retailers, and Walmart.