Hunting season is fast approaching and licenses go on sale June 14

(WHTM) — A heads up for hunters, with more Sunday hunting opportunities coming up, the 2021-22 season is fast approaching, which means hunting licenses go on sale Monday, June 14.

General licenses cost just under $21 for Pennsylvanians and more than $100 for others. Resident senior hunters and fur takers ages 65 and older can purchase one-year licenses for just over $13 or a lifetime license for just over $51.

Additional hunting will be offered on three Sundays: November 14, November 21 and November 28. This time around, they will be open for not only deer and bear but for other species in season minus turkeys and migratory birds.

Pennsylvania elk hunters will also be out there in record numbers this year with 187 licenses being available, which is an increase from the 164 the previous year. There are also 56 available for bull hunting.

Licenses are going to be awarded by lottery with applications being submitted online or at any license issuing agent.