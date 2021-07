(WHTM) — Public school employees in Pennsylvania are getting smaller paychecks and that’s because their pension contributions just went up.

The public school employees’ retirement system, or PSERS, approved raising the pension contribution rate for about 94,000 school employees.

Many employees will see their pay drop by $30 to $50 a month. This change comes as the PSERS board is under fire for miscalculating the contribution rates back in December.