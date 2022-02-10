FILE – Chargers for electric cars are displayed at an opening ceremony for a Revel electric vehicle charging hub in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on June 29, 2021. The Biden administration is launching its long-awaited plan Feb. 10, 2022, to build out a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, pledging $5 billion to states that focus first on stops along interstate highways that could spur a new era of zero-emission travel coast to coast. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — The U.S. Department of Transportation and Energy announced Thursday Pennsylvania is eligible for up to $171.5 million for projects related to electric vehicle charging under a new program started by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program will provide $5 billion nationwide over the next five years to help states create EV charging stations along highways through designated Alternative Fuel Corridors. For the fiscal year 2022, about $615 million will be available under the NEVI Program.

To get the funding, states will have to give the new Joint Office of Energy and Transportation an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan before they receive money.

The Department of Transportation and Energy says they’ll introduce another grant program to increase EV charging access in more locations, especially rural and underserved areas, later this year.

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans.”

“We are modernizing America’s national highway system for drivers in cities large and small, towns and rural communities, to take advantage of the benefits of driving electric,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping states to make electric vehicle charging more accessible by building the necessary infrastructure for drivers across America to save money and go the distance, from coast-to-coast.”

States have been working on and building Alternative Fuel Corridors over the past few years to create a strong, national EV charging network. This funding is expected to build on those corridors.

You can click here to see Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation and their EV and Alternative Fuels projects.

“Americans need to know that they can purchase an electric vehicle and find convenient charging when they are using Interstates and other major highways,” said Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “The new EV formula program will provide states with the resources they need to provide their residents with reliable access to an EV charging station as they travel.”

This is all part of the Biden administration’s plan to utilize widespread adoption of zero-emission vehicles.