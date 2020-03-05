Injured brothers sue over fatal Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

by: Mark Scolforo, The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Two brothers allege in a lawsuit that a tour bus driver behaved recklessly before a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that killed five people.

Anthony and Quwanjay Ellis were both hurt when the Z&D Tour Inc. bus crashed about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh on Jan. 5.

They filed a lawsuit Thursday in a New Jersey court. According to the suit, Quwanjay Ellis observed the driver going faster than normal about a half-hour before the crash.

In the suit, they claim negligence and seek damages. A message was left at a phone number listed for Z&D Tour Inc. of Rockaway, New Jersey.

