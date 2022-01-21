Inmate sentenced for assaulting a corrections officer

MINERSVILLE, Pa (WHTM)– An inmate has been sentenced for assaulting a corrections officer at the Federal Correctional Institution in Minersville, Schuylkill County on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

According to a press release released from U.S. Attorney General John C. Gurganus, Efrain Sanchez, 28, was informed that he was being removed from a drug abuse program. Upon being informed, Sanchez became disruptive. He assaulted a correctional officer by resisting and scratching the officer’s face.

Sanchez was sentenced to 4 months after he pled guilty to the assault.