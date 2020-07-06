Investigation into officer involved shooting underway in Monroe County

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Smithfield Township, Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Mosier’s Knob Road in Smithfield Township to conduct a welfare check on a male acting erratically.

According to police, the male pulled into the driveway and as troopers spoke with him, he acted erratically, calling them names and saying the house was booby trapped. As troopers attempted to detain the man, he drove away and fled to a garage.

Once at the garage, he continued to disobey commands to exit the vehicle. He allegedly pointed a laser-sighted handgun at troopers when they approached him and failed to obey commands to drop his weapon.

Troopers fired, striking him in the chest and he was located deceased in the garage. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police will continue to investigate this incident.

