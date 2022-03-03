(WHTM) — Has the commonwealth become the hate state?

Pennsylvania did have more total incidents of hateful propaganda distribution in 2021 than any other state.

That’s according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The ADL tracks racist, anti-semitic, and anti-LGBTQ messages. It says Pennsylvania had 473 incidents, which was the most in the entire United States, followed by Virginia (375), Texas (327) and Massachusetts (272).

“The state is a reminder of the need for vigilance in our schools and communities and on behalf of law enforcement so that we continue to keep this kind of hateful ideas in the margins and out of the mainstream, “Regional Director of the ADL Andrew Goretsky said.

Goretsky said a white supremacist group called the Patriot League is particularly active in the Commonwealth.

But because Pennsylvania also has a larger population than most other states, does it rank as badly when taking into account population size?

The answer: Not as badly. But it’s not good either. By that metric — according to an abc27 News analysis overlaying the ADL total incident statistics with U.S. Census population data — Vermont was 2021’s most hateful state (at nearly 13 incidents per 100,000 residents), followed by Rhode Island (7.2), Virginia (4.4), Massachusetts (3.9) and — in fifth place — Pennsylvania (3.7). Here’s the full ranking: