Is your county on the list of least educated in Pennsylvania?

(STACKER) — The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

The least-educated counties in Pennsylvania:

50. Lancaster County

27.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($31,048 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.3% ($34,671)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.5% ($37,773)

Bachelor’s degree: 17.3% ($50,115)

Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($67,080)

49. Pike County

26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7% ($25,050 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.3% ($33,687)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($35,474)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.2% ($54,653)

Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($66,687)

48. Union County

26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($29,681 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39% ($26,900)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.8% ($31,281)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($51,564)

Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($65,603)

47. York County

24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($24,379 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.6% ($35,523)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.5% ($41,459)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.3% ($55,744)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($72,150)

46. Berks County

24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($27,549 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.7% ($35,486)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.1% ($39,213)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.1% ($53,858)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($70,936)

45. Beaver County

24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($22,306 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.8% ($32,018)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($39,204)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.6% ($53,383)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($64,118)

44. Monroe County

24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($30,885 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.1% ($32,169)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($37,574)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.8% ($50,720)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($69,185)

43. Lycoming County

23.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10% ($24,940 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.9% ($30,520)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.8% ($33,763)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($46,687)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($63,515)

42. Indiana County

23% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($26,392 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.2% ($30,681)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.8% ($34,076)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($43,125)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($57,917)

41. Columbia County

22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($26,146 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43% ($30,475)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($36,778)

Bachelor’s degree: 14% ($47,823)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($66,152)

40. Luzerne County

22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($25,218 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39% ($30,134)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($36,687)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($50,540)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($67,309)

39. Mercer County

22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($25,160 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43% ($30,547)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.1% ($31,848)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.5% ($47,599)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($60,924)

38. Adams County

22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($30,187 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.9% ($35,355)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($39,213)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($50,438)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($72,981)

37. Lawrence County

22.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($22,926 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.3% ($29,799)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.4% ($35,206)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.6% ($50,439)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($64,399)

36. Clarion County

22.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($24,958 median earnings)

High school graduate: 46.5% ($30,978)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.5% ($31,945)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($38,356)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($58,712)

35. Franklin County

21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($31,388 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.1% ($34,058)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.5% ($41,196)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.8% ($51,371)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($64,054)

34. Blair County

21.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($24,432 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45% ($30,423)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.1% ($35,906)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($48,120)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($62,138)

33. Cambria County

21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($22,906 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.4% ($28,912)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.5% ($32,600)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($45,541)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($60,700)

32. Crawford County

21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11% ($29,974 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.8% ($29,534)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.1% ($34,541)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($43,248)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($60,180)

31. Lebanon County

20.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($30,088 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44% ($33,350)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.5% ($36,828)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($51,732)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($63,782)

30. Wayne County

20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($26,809 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.9% ($30,604)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.3% ($31,928)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($42,284)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($63,339)

29. Snyder County

19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($28,871 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.6% ($32,918)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.3% ($36,273)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($51,762)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($69,414)

28. Elk County

19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($23,258 median earnings)

High school graduate: 48% ($36,100)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.8% ($36,191)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($48,996)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($57,992)

27. Wyoming County

19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($27,607 median earnings)

High school graduate: 46.4% ($30,748)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.1% ($37,618)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($49,470)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($59,000)

26. Warren County

19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($23,088 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.4% ($30,349)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($32,451)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.8% ($45,281)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($60,568)

25. Clinton County

19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($23,693 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.5% ($31,219)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.3% ($37,848)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($45,326)

Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($63,625)

24. Tioga County

19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($22,984 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.3% ($29,940)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26% ($33,331)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($45,854)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($57,074)

23. McKean County

18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($21,897 median earnings)

High school graduate: 47.5% ($29,597)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.4% ($35,492)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($46,003)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($61,741)

22. Venango County

18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($24,650 median earnings)

High school graduate: 48% ($29,190)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.4% ($32,868)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.6% ($42,994)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($61,028)

21. Bradford County

18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($28,073 median earnings)

High school graduate: 47% ($31,571)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.3% ($36,441)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($46,395)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($64,732)

20. Susquehanna County

18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($29,677 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45% ($31,353)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.3% ($33,525)

Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($46,183)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($62,109)

19. Carbon County

17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($27,342 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.3% ($33,993)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($37,201)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($50,091)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($62,107)

18. Greene County

17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($23,906 median earnings)

High school graduate: 46% ($33,302)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.9% ($35,846)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($45,300)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($69,750)

17. Huntingdon County

17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($24,362 median earnings)

High school graduate: 48.8% ($30,380)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.2% ($34,531)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($44,788)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($56,935)

16. Fayette County

17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($19,789 median earnings)

High school graduate: 48% ($30,858)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.2% ($37,492)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($47,702)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($66,915)

15. Sullivan County

17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($26,615 median earnings)

High school graduate: 47.7% ($31,662)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($33,972)

Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($44,375)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($56,750)

14. Armstrong County

16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($24,125 median earnings)

High school graduate: 49% ($31,467)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.6% ($37,035)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($46,496)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($63,846)

13. Perry County

16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($32,616 median earnings)

High school graduate: 47.4% ($36,661)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.4% ($42,713)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($53,551)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($63,636)

12. Schuylkill County

16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($27,516 median earnings)

High school graduate: 46.6% ($34,583)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.1% ($37,490)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($50,985)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($61,630)

11. Northumberland County

16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12% ($24,392 median earnings)

High school graduate: 49.8% ($31,239)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.6% ($37,019)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($49,418)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($61,934)

10. Jefferson County

15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($30,612 median earnings)

High school graduate: 51.1% ($30,205)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($35,565)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($43,104)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($58,854)

9. Somerset County

15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($23,529 median earnings)

High school graduate: 49.8% ($29,914)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.6% ($32,368)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($48,999)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($54,909)

8. Potter County

15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12% ($22,045 median earnings)

High school graduate: 47% ($29,775)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.6% ($33,005)

Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($41,250)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($53,487)

7. Clearfield County

15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($21,536 median earnings)

High school graduate: 49.5% ($29,711)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.7% ($35,344)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($42,977)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($60,548)

6. Bedford County

14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12% ($22,594 median earnings)

High school graduate: 51.3% ($30,194)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.9% ($35,704)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($45,781)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($53,816)

5. Juniata County

14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($30,972 median earnings)

High school graduate: 48.8% ($32,417)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 20% ($37,274)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($48,363)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($53,950)

4. Cameron County

13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($16,750 median earnings)

High school graduate: 48.3% ($23,558)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($31,607)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($44,212)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($52,250)

3. Fulton County

13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($27,596 median earnings)

High school graduate: 52.2% ($33,828)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22% ($40,591)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.8% ($44,844)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($57,000)

2. Mifflin County

11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15% ($32,075 median earnings)

High school graduate: 51.8% ($30,722)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.3% ($36,282)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.4% ($46,317)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($56,585)

1. Forest County