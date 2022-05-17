HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – President Pro Tempore of the Senate Jake Corman will temporarily assume the duties of acting lieutenant governor as Lt. Governor John Fetterman undergoes a procedure to receive a pacemaker.

Fetterman suffered a stroke and remains hospitalized in Lancaster, but is expected to make a full recovery. Fetterman was in the midst of campaigning for U.S. Senate when he fell ill on Friday.

In an updated statement on Tuesday, primary general election day, Fetterman’s campaign announced he will be undergoing a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator after his heart was “in an A-fib rhythm for too long.”

John Fetterman is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. It should be a short procedure that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm. FETTERMAN’S CAMPAIGN TEAM

Corman recently dropped out of the Republican race for Governor after a months-long campaign.

“We continue to wish the lieutenant governor the very best as he continues to focus on his health and recovery. However, as the lieutenant governor undergoes a standard procedure, there is a process in place to ensure that our government remains fully operational,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “This is a short-term transfer of power, and we hope and expect the lieutenant governor to resume his duties very soon.”

Per Pennsylvania law, a declaration was sent from a majority of ​designated cabinet secretaries and the President Pro Tempore to the General Assembly stating that the lieutenant governor is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. The declaration was sent this afternoon after the governor was informed that the lieutenant governor was going to undergo a standard procedure.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman may return to his powers and duties four days after a written declaration is sent by his office to the General Assembly noting that no disability exists.

Fetterman says his wife Gisele spotted the symptoms and got him to the hospital where they removed the clot, reversed the stroke, and got his heart under control.

Fetterman says doctors believe he didn’t “suffer any cognitive damage” and that he’s “feeling much better.”