Pa. jobless rates continues to decline in the Midstate; better than state average

Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WHTM) — Unemployment rates in the Midstate are at a new pandemic-era low and they are far lower than elsewhere in the state and country.

New numbers out today show Gettysburg with unemployment less than 4%, which is two full points better than the U.S. and Pennsylvania averages.

Lebanon has the worst unemployment rate in the Midstate at just over 5%, which is nearly a point better than the average.

Our local economies have generally recovered faster than big cities and the Midstate’s warehouse sector has boomed as more shopping nationally has moved online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss