Pa. jobless rates continues to decline in the Midstate; better than state average

(WHTM) — Unemployment rates in the Midstate are at a new pandemic-era low and they are far lower than elsewhere in the state and country.

New numbers out today show Gettysburg with unemployment less than 4%, which is two full points better than the U.S. and Pennsylvania averages.

Lebanon has the worst unemployment rate in the Midstate at just over 5%, which is nearly a point better than the average.

Our local economies have generally recovered faster than big cities and the Midstate’s warehouse sector has boomed as more shopping nationally has moved online.