Joe Biden discusses COVID-19 and Trump’s handling of the pandemic

YEADON, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden gave a campaign speech in Pennsylvania Wednesday.

He visited Yeadon, Delaware County, outside Philadelphia and discussed how Pennsylvania and the rest of the country is reopening.

He said President Trump could have, and could be doing, so much more to protect Americans from the virus.

“The American people have sacrificed so much to fight this virus. We’ve lost lives, we’ve lost businesses, we’ve lost paychecks, and now thanks to Donald Trumps bungling we may lose some of the progress we’ve begun to make,” said Biden.

Biden also criticized the president over planning a campaign rally in Oklahoma Saturday, that is in violation of CDC guidelines.

At least 20,000 Trump supporters are expected to be there.