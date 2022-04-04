STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emmy award winning comedian John Mulaney has added to his “From Scratch 2022” tour and the Bryce Jordan Center got pegged for a home game weekend in September.

The two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian will be at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, September 25 at 7 p.m. which is a home football weekend for Penn State fans.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here to go to Ticketmaster.com.

PHOTO: BJC/Mulaney Promo Art

Solidifying himself as a fan favorite, John Mulaney has hosted Saturday Night Live five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent.

He has written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew. John will star in the new reboot of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus this Spring opposite Andy Samberg.

He’s also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway. The duo has since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P’dcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix. It was recently announced that festivities will continue with a pair of holiday-themed Sack Lunch Bunch specials coming to Comedy Central in the near future.

¡Recibe noticias locales y el pronóstico del tiempo directamente en tu buzón de email! Regístrate aquí para recibir los boletines diarias de AL DÍA CON ABC27.

You can follow John Mulaney on social media: @johnmulaney on IG and @mulaney on Twitter