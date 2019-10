BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has appointed a new judge to oversee former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing case.

Judge Maureen Skerda will now take over the case.

Last month Judge John Foradora recused himself, he said it’s because of something unrelated to Sandusky.

Sandusky is currently serving 30 to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing ten boys.

Last February an appeals court ruled that mandatory minimums were improperly applied in his case.