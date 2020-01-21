Judge ends halt to police seizures of cash-paying games

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday lifted a month-old halt to police seizures of a prominent brand of cash-paying video machines while the courts consider whether the devices are legal under state law.

Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler denied the request for an injunction Tuesday that’s been sought by a Williamsport-based coin-op machine distributor that assembles the Pennsylvania Skill machines.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says the proliferating machines are illegal gambling devices and siphoned more than $200 million in revenue last year from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The machine’s maker contends they are legal because they test a player’s skill.

