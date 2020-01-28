Judge to consider Sandusky’s latest request for new sentence

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, center, arrives at the Centre County Courthouse to be resentenced in Bellefonte, Pa. Jerry Sandusky’s legal effort to have his decadeslong child molestation sentence reduced will be the subject of a hearing Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in a Pennsylvania courtroom. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Jerry Sandusky’s legal effort to have his decadeslong child molestation sentence reduced is going before a county judge again.

Sandusky’s defense lawyers and state prosecutors are expected to argue on Tuesday about whether Judge Maureen Skerda should reconsider his 30- to 60-year term for sexual abuse of 10 boys.

A Pennsylvania appeals court ordered him resentenced last year, resulting in Skerda’s decision in November to impose the same sentence Sandusky had received after his 2012 trial.

The former Penn State assistant football coach was convicted of 45 counts and has lost a string of appeals decisions, although he maintains he was wrongly convicted.