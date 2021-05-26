Former Penn State President Graham Spanier to start sentence this summer

Former Penn State president Graham Spanier walks to the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, March 20, 2017. Spanier faces charges that he failed to report suspected child sex abuse in the last remaining criminal case in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Graham Spanier, former Penn State President previously found guilty of child endangerment during Jerry Sandusky’s abuse allegations, will begin serving in a Centre County correctional facility in July.

Wednesday, a judge decided former Penn State President Graham Spanier should start serving his sentence. The judge sentenced Spanier to two months, even after Spanier’s lawyers pushed for house arrest due to health concerns.

This comes four years after he was convicted of child endangerment for keeping quiet when he was told football coach Jerry Sandusky had sexually assaulted a boy.

That’s because the 72-year-old had heart surgery in 2019 and has advanced prostate cancer.

Prosecutors have said they would support allowing him work release with medical furloughs.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the college president turned a blind eye to child abuse by not reporting what he knew.

“Today marks the end of a long road towards justice for the children endangered by Mr. Spanier’s inaction— choosing to cover up the abuse at the hands of Jerry Sandusky rather than reporting it to law enforcement,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

“No one is above the law, and my office will continue to pursue anyone who looks the other way in the face of child sexual abuse. There are consequences for failing to protect children in Pennsylvania.”

Sandusky was sentenced 30 to 60 years for 45 counts of child sex abuse. The crimes happened between 1994 and 2009.

He met the victims through a charity he founded for underprivileged and at risk youth.

In addition to Spanier, Penn State’s vice president Gary Schultz and athletic director Tim Curley were convicted of child endangerment in connection to case.

Prosecutors say they failed to report a complaint about Sandusky and a boy in a team shower in 2001.

Curley was sentenced to a 7 to 23 month jail term. The last four months were served on house arrest.

Schultz was sentenced 6 to 23 months, and also spent part of the sentence on house arrest. He was granted work release too.

Spanier’s case is taking longer since he appealed, the conviction was overturned and then it was reinstated.