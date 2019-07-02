July 4 is fish-for-free day in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – You won’t need a license if you want to do a bit of fishing on the Fourth of July holiday.

Thursday is one of Pennsylvania’s designated fish-for-free days.

Anyone can legally fish a stream, river or lake with no license required. Trout and salmon permits and Lake Erie Permits also are not required.

July 4 is the second of two fish-for-free days this year.

If you don’t have a rod and reel, you can borrow equipment from fishing tackle loaner sites across the state. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has locations on its website.