Justice Department finds Pa. courts discriminated against people with Opioid Use Disorder

(WHTM) — The Justice Department has found that two Pennsylvania courts violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and discriminated against individuals suffering from Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

Two individuals alleged that the Jefferson County Court ordered probationers to stop using prescribed medication for OUD while a third person alledged that the Northumberland County Court required them to stop using their prescribed OUD medication in order to graduate from drug court. The court ordered prohibition or limitation of the use of disability-related medication for treating OUD is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Individuals with Opioid Use Disorder are protected by the ADA but too often face discrimination rooted in stereotypes and myths rather than in science. This is exactly the sort of discrimination the ADA was designed to prevent,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said. “Ensuring that court-involved individuals with Opioid Use Disorder have access to medications they need is critical to support recovery efforts and to break the cycles of opioid addiction that have harmed families and communities across our country. Ensuring that courts are employing science-driven and data-informed approaches to this crisis is an important priority for the Civil Rights Division.”