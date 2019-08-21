Juvenile drowns during after-hours swim at swim club

FOLCROFT, Pa. (AP) – Police say a boy drowned after a group of juveniles went for an after-hours swim at a swim club in a Philadelphia suburb.

Officers were called to the Folcroft Swim Club just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe four juveniles had gotten into the club after it closed. One of the juveniles was found unresponsive in the deep end of the pool.

Police have not released the name of the boy.

