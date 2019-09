Pittsburgh Steelers fans can have off-season fun next summer with their own roller coaster.

Kennywood amusement park just unveiled Steel Curtain.

The black and gold coaster will take riders upside down nine times at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour. It also features a loop that’s nearly 200 feet tall.

Steel Curtain will be the centerpiece of a three-acre section of the park devoted to the Steelers.

Steelers County opens next year.