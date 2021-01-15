Keystone Scholars program to offer Pa. families ways to save for higher education

In a Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013 photo, Carlos Rodriguez kisses his 2-year-old daughter Diana, who relies on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children(WIC) while waiting for his wife outside a WIC office, in Los Angeles. WIC aid is now in jeopardy because of the partial government shutdown. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Keystone Scholars child development program will get an expanded reach to families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) with babies born in 2021 thanks to a new partnership with Adagio Health in western Pa., according to an announcement made by Pa. Treasurer Joe Torsella on Friday.

For families in Adagio Health’s service area, the WIC-Keystone Scholars Milestone Program (Milestone Program) will expand on Treasury’s Bright Future Booster pilot, which offers $50 targeted deposits for WIC families, in addition, the Keystone Scholars has a $100 starter deposit.

Families could receive savings deposits totaling up to $525 for higher education by the time a qualifying child is 5-year-old through the Milestone Program.

“This expansion on the Keystone Scholars program not only expands opportunities for families to start saving as early as possible for higher education, but amplifies the important resources WIC can provide to help families grow, thrive and improve their health,” said Torsella. “This partnership is in the true spirit of our Commonwealth, and demonstrates a commitment to more fully support low-income families and lets them know we believe in their child’s bright future as much as they do. I truly thank the Pennsylvania Department of Health, our partners at Adagio Health for their advocacy and cooperation on this new initiative, and the Henry L. Hillman Foundation for their continued financial support to the Keystone Scholars program.”

Torsella and Adagio hope to increase awareness of the number of low-income children pursuing higher education and the Keystone Scholars starter deposits while improving WIC retention for one- to four-year-olds in Adagio’s service area.

“We are proud to work with our partners in Pennsylvania’s Department of Health, the state treasurer’s office, and Henry L. Hillman Foundation to benefit families who are enrolled or who are considering enrolling in our Adagio Health WIC program,” said Adagio Health president and CEO BJ Leber. “We’ve seen an increase in inquiries around our WIC program in recent months, and the Milestone Program gives us another avenue to provide support to families in need.”