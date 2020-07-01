Knoebels Amusement Park opens after delaying start of 2020 season

ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Knoebels Amusement Park is open for business after delaying the start of 2020 season.

Knoebels says for the first few weeks, the park will be open from noon until 8 p.m. There will be more than 30 rides open along with a majority of the food stands, games, and gift shops.

More than 150 hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the park.

Guests over the age of two are required to wear a mask except when dining and should practice social distancing.

