Knoebels announces new ride for 2020 season

ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Knoebels Amusement Resort has announced a new ride for 2020.

Tornado will be a 32-passenger ride. It is expected to be ready for the park’s opening day of April 25, Knoebels’ spokesperson Stacy Ososkie said in a news release.

“Eight cars hold four passengers each in individual seats facing the inside of the car,” Ososkie said. “Once the ride reaches speed moving in a circle, it tilts 20 degrees and lifts the cars up to 15 feet from ground level.”

Dick Knoebel, president of the park in Elysburg, said riders will be able to control how much the cars spin.

“Controlling part of a ride provides a really unique and exciting experience,” Knoebel said. “Riders will be able to spin the cars of our new ride themselves, choosing their thrill level.”

Tornado (Knoebels Amusement Resort)

Visitors need to be 38 inches tall to ride Tornado with an adult, and 48 inches to ride alone. The new ride will be located near the StratosFEAR drop tower ride and Kreeper’s Pumpkin Patch game.

This year will also see the removal of a ride that has been at the park for more than 20 years. 1001 Nacht took guests on a magic carpet ride reaching 85 feet.

1001 Nacht (Knoebels Amusement Resort)

“The ride is nearing the end of its operational life and ridership isn’t strong, meaning it makes sense for us to remove it to help with future planning for the park,” Ososkie said.

Ososkie said more details on changes and additions will be made available as Knoebels’ 94th season approaches.

Online: www.knoebels.com