Knoebels delaying start of 2020 season

Pennsylvania

ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to the federal and state guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 many off-season projects are on hold causing Knoebels to delay the start of the 2020 season until further notice.

Knoebels says they have a plan in place to address questions and concerns from campground and cottage reservations, to company picnics and special events.

Knoebels said in a release, “Thank you for your understanding as we do our best to navigate this unprecedented situation. Please stay healthy and happy – We’ll see you soon!”

Knoebels is available to assist anyone Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 800-487-4386 or by emailing. The park asks for your patience, as they expect an increase in inquiries. They say they’re currently accepting new reservations for June 1 through November 1, 2020. However, reservations can be modified based on the actual park opening date.

