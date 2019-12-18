Knoebels mum on ride removal for 2020

ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One of the rides at Knoebels Amusement Resort won’t be back next year, but the park isn’t saying which one will go.

Knoebels spokeswoman Stacy Ososkie told WBRE-TV the undisclosed ride will be removed before the amusement park in Elysburg opens in April.

Knoebels left a cryptic post on its Facebook page Sunday night. The post reads, “If you heard a rumor that a Knoebels ride is on its way out, which of the 64 would you think it would be? Asking for a friend.”

“We’re excited to see how much buzz the Facebook post generated,” Ososkie said in a statement to WBRE. “We’re hopeful this means our guests are anxious for our 2020 season, even during these cold, off-season months.”

“While we aren’t quite ready to announce what will be missing when we open on April 25, we can tell you that our fans made some very educated guesses. Stay tuned to our Facebook page for that official announcement later this winter, as well as more info on what’s to come for our 2020 season.”