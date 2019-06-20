Knoebels named among top amusement parks

ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – For the seventh year in a row, a group of amusement park enthusiasts has named Knoebels Amusement Resort its favorite Favorite Traditional Amusement Park.

The Phoenix at the park in Elysburg was named Favorite Wood Roller Coaster for an eighth consecutive year in the National Amusement Park Historical Association’s Annual Amusement Park and Attractions Survey.

Members of the group dedicated to preserving and enjoying amusement parks also named Knoebel’s Hallo-fun and Phall Phunfest their favorite post-summer season amusement park event.

Knoebels and Dollywood tied at second for Most Beautiful Park. The top spot in that category went to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Kennywood took second place for Favorite Traditional Amusement Park. Phantom’s Revenge at the park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, was named Favorite Steel Roller Coaster, and Jack Rabbit was the group’s second pick for Favorite Wood Roller Coaster.

Kennywood’s Holiday Lights and Dollywood’s Smokey Mountain Christmas tied for second favorite post-summer event.

Disneyland and Walt Disney World were named Favorite Theme Parks.

NAPHA says its average member has been to more than 120 different amusement parks and has ridden about 315 roller coasters.