Knoebels wins awards for best wooden coaster, food

ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Knoebels Amusement Resort has won another industry award for its wooden roller coaster.

The amusement park’s Phoenix roller coaster won the Golden Ticket honor awarded by Amusement Today, an industry publication, for the second year in a row.

Amusement Today also awarded Knoebels best food, a category the park has claimed 17 times since 2000.

However, for the first time since 2001, Knoebels did not get the honor of best carousel. That Golden Ticket award and three others were retired after parks consecutively took top honors over the years. Knoebels’ Grand Carousel was named the best by Amusement Today every year from 2001 to 2018.

Amusement Today recognized two other amusement parks in Pennsylvania. Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster was named best family park, and Kennywood’s Steel Curtain was named best new roller coaster.

Amusement Today’s favorite steel roller coaster was Fury 325 at Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina. Europa-Park in Rust, Germany, was named best park, and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Resort in New Braunfels, Texas, was named best water park.

—

Online: Golden Ticket Awards