ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A veteran K9 service group in Lancaster County just became federally recognized as a nonprofit.

This will now give the organization the chance to help change the lives of many military service members and law enforcement officers.

“He’s so smart, he is so loyal and he listens well,” Yarosh said.

United States Navy veteran Bob Yarosh says his service dog “Sarge” helps with PTSD and keeps him focused.

“He’s a constant companion he’s there when I need him he completes me let me just put it that way,” Yarosh said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Alpha Pack Veteran K9s Unleashed, a new nonprofit, is stepping in to help veterans like Yarosh.

“A lot of them come back from overseas and there’s PTSD, there’s traumatic brain injuries, there’s mobility issues,” President of the organization Sabina Mattern said.

Mattern says their goal is to become a one-stop-shop for honorably discharged veterans while raising funds for support, K9s, pairing them with handlers, and training.

Mattern says she knows everyday tasks can be a challenge for many veterans.

“Just having somebody there, that’s been through a struggle and has overcome it, you know guiding them, proving for them, it’s a tremendous help it really is somebody’s been there, somebody’s going through it and they’ve survived it, so it’s just a humbling experience giving back it really is,” Mattern said.

Yarosh advises other veterans to never be afraid to seek help.

“Swallow your pride, put your ego behind you, and get the help that you need. Those are two big things that I did. It took me a long time, but I eventually did it and I’m better for it I feel so much better,” Yarosh said.

To see more information or to see how you can help, click here.