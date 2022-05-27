LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be closing on May 30 for renovations.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the store at 252 N. Queen Street in Lancaster will close at 5 p.m. on May 30.

The Queen Street location is expected to reopen in the summer of 2022.

Nearby Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations that remain during the renovation project include:

Manor Shopping Center, 1234 Millersville Pike, Lancaster

Shoppes at Belmont, 1565 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster (this is a Premium Collection store)

Bridgeport Shopping Center, 1622 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster

Wheatland Center, 1761A Columbia Ave., Lancaster

Additional locations and store hours can be found at FWGS.com.