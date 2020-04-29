Live Now
Large water main break prompts evacuations; cause unknown

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A large water main break flooded a neighborhood of the eastern Pennsylvania city of Allentown, prompting evacuations and partially swallowing a vehicle, authorities said.

Allentown police said the water began rushing down the street at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, prompting evacuations and requests to residents to move their cars. The (Allentown) Morning Call reported that the break caused a hole to open in the road, partially swallowing a vehicle.

Lehigh County Authority Director Liesel Gross said crews were trying to shut off the 30-inch high-pressure line that serves large portions of the city and surrounding communities.

Gross said the break left a good part of the city without water service and widespread outages were expected. Residents were asked to avoid using water if possible.

The cause of the break wasn’t immediately known.

