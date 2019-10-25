Lawmaker unveils bill to ban flavored vaping products in Pennsylvania

FILE- In this Sept. 16, 2019 file photo flavored vaping solutions are shown in a window display at a vape and smoke shop in New York. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has ordered a temporary ban on the sale of flavored vaping products amid concern over the mysterious lung illness that has sickened hundreds of people and killed more than a dozen across the country. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation to ban flavored vaping products in the state.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) said his proposal, House Bill 1944, would penalize retail stores up to $500 for selling flavored vaping products, and penalties would increase if violations continue.

Under the measure, people who sell or produce the products would also face increasing fines, starting at $250, and people who buy flavored vaping products would receive a fine of up to $200 as well as up to 75 hours of community service.

“Vapor products have been repeatedly called ‘safe’ or ‘less dangerous’ than cigarettes,” Pashinski said in a statement. “While it is true that vapor products contain far fewer carcinogens and toxicants, they still contain significant amounts of nicotine, the drug that makes cigarettes addictive in the first place.”

Pashinski said from 2017 to 2018, the percentage of high schoolers using tobacco products jumped from nearly 20% to 27%. He said the increase was mainly caused by flavored vaping products.

“It’s time for Pennsylvania to combat this recent spike in teen tobacco product usage and the public health concerns that come with it,” he said.

