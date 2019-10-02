Lawmaker unveils bill to sell legal marijuana in state stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has unveiled his proposal to legalize recreational marijuana and sell it at state liquor stores.

State Rep. David Delloso (D-Delaware) says selling marijuana through the current state store system would ensure its safety and integrity. He says his legislation, House Bill 1899, would create more than 18,000 jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue.

Gov. Tom Wolf and other top state Democratic officials announced last week that they support marijuana for recreational use by adults.

Wolf urged the Legislation to seriously debate and consider legalization. He also wants bills to decriminalize small, non-violent marijuana-related offenses and the expungement of past convictions.

Leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature oppose legal marijuana. They said easing regulations on illegal drugs would not help the thousands of Pennsylvanians who are battling drug addiction.

