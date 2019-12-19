Lawmaker wants hunting licenses revoked for animal cruelty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state lawmaker says he will introduce legislation that would allow the Pennsylvania Game Commission to deny hunting licenses to people convicted of severe animal abuse.

State Rep. Tony DeLuca (D-Allegheny) said his legislation was prompted by a recent viral video in which two western Pennsylvania hunters appear to kick and torture a wounded white-tailed deer. The game commission continues to investigate the incident.

DeLuca said Act 10 of 2017, which overhauled Pennsylvania’s animal cruelty laws and prohibits torturing animals, did not give the game commission the power to deny or revoke hunting licenses. He said his legislation seeks to change that and hold people accountable for cruel acts they commit.

“The concept behind my legislation is simple: if you were convicted of torturing an animal, you should not be able to go out there and engage in hunting activities,” DeLuca said in a statement.

The legislation would give the game agency the power to revoke or deny a hunting license to any person convicted of aggravated cruelty to animals. The duration of a license suspension would be determined by the game commission.