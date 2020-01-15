Lawmakers aim to stop closure of 2 institutions for disabled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A fight to block Gov. Tom Wolf from closing two state centers for the intellectually disabled produced a second large majority in Pennsylvania’s Legislature.

The state House of Representatives voted 139-55 on Wednesday to prevent closing any of Pennsylvania’s four remaining state centers for at least five years.

Wolf vows to veto the bill and to continue a decades-old trend away from institutional care.

Wolf announced in August that he’d close two state centers, White Haven and Polk.

The closures are being fought by employees and family members of the centers’ residents. They say they’ll file a federal lawsuit. They say the state centers are good for its residents.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.