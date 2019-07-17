Lawmakers propose tax credit to offset higher turnpike tolls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike continuing to increase, some state lawmakers are introducing bills aimed at relieving the burden on drivers.

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-Bucks) and Rep. Perry Warren (D-Bucks) have introduced bills to provide a 50% tax credit to people and small businesses who pay tolls.

The tax credit would cover up to $500 per year.

“We have a turnpike that’s nearly 400 miles long from the New Jersey border to the Ohio border,” Santarsiero said. “We have a lot of commuters who use that turnpike on a daily basis and they commute on it, so having that tax credit is going to help all those folks.”

The Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved a 6% increase in tolls beginning Jan. 5. It is the 12 year in a row that tolls have gone up.

“We’re looking to benefit our communities, to help our commuters, to build our economy,” Warren said. “This commuter toll tax credit is a step toward achieving that.”

The tax credit would also apply to toll bridges operating under the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, the Delaware River Port Authority of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and the Burlington County Bridge Commission.

Commuters would have to apply for the credit by Sept. 15 of each year. The sponsors hope at least one bill passes this legislative session.