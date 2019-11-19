Lawmakers unveil anti-bullying legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers has introduced legislation to define and penalize the offense of bullying.

House Bill 2053 and Senate Bill 564 would define the crime of chronic bullying as “the intent to place an individual or group in fear of personal injury or property damage; or the intent to harass, annoy, or alarm an individual or group.”

State Rep. Kyle Mullins (D-Lackawanna), the prime sponsor of House Bill 2053, said lives are being ripped apart because of what bullying has become in the age of social media.

“We are introducing this bill not just as lawmakers, but also as parents of children who are part of a generation who should not have to endure the nonstop cruelty of modern-day bullying,” Mullins said in a statement Tuesday.

Under the legislation, offenses committed by minors would be a third-degree misdemeanor. A third or following offense would be a second-degree misdemeanor.

Offenses committed by adults would be graded as a second-degree misdemeanor, with a third or followong offenses graded as a first-degree misdemeanor.

