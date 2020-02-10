Lawsuit: District knew about environmental contamination

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – A federal lawsuit claims a Pennsylvania school district knew for years that unsafe levels of lead and asbestos in its schools posed potential health risks for students and staffers but never disclosed the information.

The suit filed Monday seeks the establishment of a medical monitoring program for current and former Scranton school district students and staffers, as well as undisclosed damages.

It claims the district received test results from environmental studies, starting in at least 2016, that made officials aware of the issues, but they never informed students, parents, and staffers until last month.

A message seeking comment was left with the superintendent’s office.