Lawsuit seeks to restore cash assistance program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A lawsuit has been filed to challenge a bill that ended the general assistance program in Pennsylvania.

The program provides about $205 a month to more than 11,000 Pennsylvanians who are temporarily unable to work. House Bill 33, passed by the Legislature last month and signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf, ends the program effective Aug. 1.

Advocacy groups Community Legal Services and Disability Rights Pennsylvania filed the lawsuit Monday in Commonwealth Court. They’re seeking an injunction to keep the program open while the court reviews the constitutionality of the law.

The elimination of the general assistance was tied to hospital funding, which lawyers say made it difficult to veto.

“The legislature can’t roll in an unpopular or controversial move like ending general assistance, which is very controversial, with something essential to the revenue of the commonwealth, which is what happened here,” said Maria Pulzetti, an attorney with Community Legal Services.

A previous bill to end general assistance was passed in 2012 and signed by then-governor Tom Corbett. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled last year that the bill was unconstitutional, and the program was reinstated.

“The procedural error the Supreme Court used to strike down the previous law was addressed and fixed in the bill that passed both chambers and was recently signed into law by Governor Wolf,” House Republican spokesman Mike Straub said.