Lawyer says Pa. governor candidate struck motorcycle, not driver

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The lawyer for Charlie Gerow, a Republican candidate for governor, says it appears Gerow didn’t hit the motorcyclist who was killed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike last week.

Lawyer Joseph P. Green Jr. also says Gerow wasn’t driving impaired. Green says it appears that the motorcycle was lying in the roadway when Gerow hit it, impaling it on his Mercedes.

An attendee at the political fundraiser Gerow had been attending in suburban Philadelphia last Wednesday evening said she did not see him drinking and that he seemed sober when he left.

The accident shut down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for seven hours and left motorcyclist Logan Carl Abbott dead.