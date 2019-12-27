Lawyers fight death penalty for synagogue shooting suspect

FILE – In this Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, a woman passes by the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Leaders of the synagogue where worshippers were fatally shot last year want to rebuild and renovate the building, turning it into what they hope will be a symbol against hatred and “the center for Jewish life in the United States.” On Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 they outlined their vision for the Tree of Life building, where three congregations — Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light — had gathered Oct. 27 when a gunman opened fire, killing 11 and wounding seven.. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Lawyers for the suspect in the synagogue shooting that killed 11 people in Pittsburgh are challenging the potential death penalty as unconstitutional.

Robert Bowers’ lawyers say in court papers this week that capital punishment violates the Fifth Amendment’s due process clause and the Eight Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Defense lawyer Judy Clarke has made similar arguments in other high-profile capital cases. Clarke says she’s tried to negotiate a life-in-prison sentence for Bowers but has been rebuffed by prosecutors.

No trial date has been set.

